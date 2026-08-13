CFIUS 2025 Annual Report

Assessing whether the mandatory CFIUS filing requirement applies and potential for an inquiry early in the deal process is essential, particularly for transactions involving critical technologies, U.S. government contracts, and countries of concern for the U.S. government.

Key statistics include the following:

Total covered transactions reviewed or assessed rose to 347, up from 325 in 2024.

Declarations rose to 140 (up from 116 in 2024), and CFIUS requested a longer-form notice for 26% of these. CFIUS conducted a second-stage investigation on 55% of the 207 notices filed.

Mitigation was required to conclude action for 12% of total notices filed.

CFIUS investigated 90 non-notified transactions, opened official inquiries into 62, and requested filings for nine such transactions.

Over the ten-year period spanning 2016–2025, companies filed 2,263 notices of transactions that CFIUS determined to be covered transactions, and of these, approximately 56% (1,261 notices) resulted in an investigation.

CFIUS issued two formal determinations of noncompliance for missed mandatory filings, but there were no other reported enforcement actions or penalties.

For the second year in a row, the president issued two orders prohibiting a transaction.

Non-notified inquiries

CFIUS preliminarily considered “thousands” of potentially covered transactions, further investigated 90, and opened 62 official inquiries. This resulted in CFIUS requesting filings for nine non-notified transactions, as well as two voluntary filings in advance of a formal request. This pattern is consistent with prior years. In 2024, CFIUS considered "thousands" of potential non-notified transactions, further investigated 98, opened 76 formal inquiries, and requested filings for 12.

As Assistant Secretary Pilkerton emphasized in recent congressional testimony, identifying non-notified transactions that raise potential issues remains a priority. Moreover, CFIUS can ask about transactions years after closing, as demonstrated by the July 2025 order unwinding a 2020 acquisition. The "safe harbor" that parties receive through filing remains the only way to insulate a closed transaction from future CFIUS scrutiny.

However, the funnel from “thousands" down to nine formal filing requests demonstrates that CFIUS is actively triaging by screening broadly but narrowing its focus. This also suggests that it may sometimes make sense to wait to receive a formal request rather than proactively filing with CFIUS after an initial outreach.