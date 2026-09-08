Stephen Preston Contributes To Council On Foreign Relations Report On The US Defense Industrial Base

Senior Counsel Stephen Preston serves as a member of a Council on Foreign Relations study group whose newly released report examines the state of the US defense industrial base and outlines the immediate steps needed to deter Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait.

The report, Out of Ammo: A Two-Year Sprint to Rebuild the American Arsenal and Deter China, reflects the work of a bipartisan group of prominent national security professionals who served at senior levels of the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and Congress and now work in private law practice, industry and academia.

Drawing on his experience as former General Counsel of both the Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency, along with his work on behalf of clients in the defense and aerospace sectors, Preston contributed to the deliberations that shaped the report's findings. The study group's work continues, with a focus on the longer-term measures needed to prepare for future conflicts in the Western Pacific.

Read the full report here.