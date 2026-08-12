Treasury Finalizes Rollback Of Corporate Transparency Act Reporting Requirements

The Treasury Department permanently scaled back the beneficial ownership reporting obligations that the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) originally imposed on tens of millions of US companies. Final regulations released by Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) on August 11, 2026, confirm that domestic companies will no longer need to disclose their owners’ names, addresses, and other identifying information to the government.

The final rule builds on interim guidance FinCEN issued in March 2025, which signaled that US companies were off the hook for reporting. The final regulations make that relief permanent.

When the CTA’s reporting regime took effect in 2024, it was allegedly put in place to prevent bad actors from hiding behind anonymous shell companies to launder money, finance terrorism, and fund other illicit activity. The requirements drew sustained criticism from the business community and faced repeated legal challenges before Treasury began walking them back. The burdens imposed upon the average citizen were overwhelming.

Importantly, the rollback is not a full repeal. Foreign companies registered to do business in the United States must still report beneficial ownership information for their foreign owners, though they are now excused from disclosing information about US “company applicants” who assisted with their US registration. FinCEN has also confirmed it will delete previously submitted beneficial ownership information for any US persons who are now exempt from reporting.

For businesses that previously registered or prepared to register under the CTA, this final rule offers welcome certainty: domestic entities generally have no further reporting obligations going forward. Foreign entities operating in the US, however, should confirm their continuing obligations under the narrowed rule.