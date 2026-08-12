Energy Commodity Trading Explained: Five Questions On How Oil And Gas Markets Really Work

Energy trading also involves real barrels, real logistics, and real-world decisions about where supply should go, when it should move, and how risk should be managed along the way.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Deanna Reitman’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Technology and Securities & Investment industries Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Wealth Management and Strategy topic(s)

Key Takeaways

Energy commodity traders help balance markets by moving barrels to where they are needed most and responding quickly when supply disruptions hit.

Physical and financial trading are closely connected, and traders use real-time supply, logistics, and pricing data to make decisions.

In today’s volatile market, disciplined risk management, smaller position sizing, and patience matter as much as market conviction.

When people hear the phrase “commodity trading,” they often think of fast-moving screens, price swings, and speculation. That is part of the story, but it is not the whole story.

Energy trading also involves real barrels, real logistics, and real-world decisions about where supply should go, when it should move, and how risk should be managed along the way. Behind every headline about oil prices, diesel shortages, or natural gas volatility, traders are helping keep markets functioning.

In a recent episode of Energized by Foley, partner Deanna Reitman spoke with Steven Hollerbach, principal at Alcazar Trading, about how energy commodity trading actually works. Their conversation covered the role traders play in balancing markets, how physical and financial trading connect, and why market discipline is especially important right now.

Here are five questions that capture the heart of their discussion.

1. What do energy commodity traders actually do?

Energy commodity traders do more than bet on price direction. At a basic level, they help balance supply and demand.

That can mean moving crude oil, gasoline, or diesel from a market with excess supply to a market that needs it more. It can mean blending products, using storage, finding arbitrage opportunities between regions, or supplying end users. It also can mean trading futures and other financial instruments tied to those same commodities.

As Hollerbach explained, traders serve two important functions:

First, they optimize the market. If one location has too much product and another has too little, traders help close that gap.



Second, they respond to disruption. During events such as hurricanes, refinery outages, or shipping bottlenecks, traders are often the first to move barrels, ships, and storage capacity to where they are needed.

That is why commodity trading matters. It is not just about price discovery. It is also about keeping energy moving.

2. What is the difference between physical and financial energy trading?

Physical trading involves actual barrels. Financial trading involves trading futures contracts tied to those barrels that are typically financially settled based on price but the traders have the option to take the physical delivery or sale of the underlying commodity.

In the physical market, traders may buy and sell crude oil or refined products, move supply from one region to another, store product, blend it, or market it to end users. In the financial market, traders often use futures, swaps, and options contracts to manage risk, express a market view, or position around projected price moves.

Hollerbach explained that one of the unique features of commodity futures is that the market prices each delivery month separately. Unlike a stock, which has one current price, a commodity has a forward curve. Gasoline may be priced differently in July than in January because demand shifts with the season. Heating oil behaves differently for the same reason.

At Alcazar Energy Trading, the model combines both physical and financial trading. The firm understands logistics, market balances, and real-world supply, allowing the firm to understand how best to position itself in its trading in the physical and financial markets.

That connection is one reason physical market knowledge can be such a strong edge.

3. How does an energy commodity trade work from start to finish?

A commodity trade can be highly technical, but the basic structure is straightforward.

Hollerbach used Colonial Pipeline as one example. Colonial moves refined products from the Gulf Coast to New York Harbor on a set cycle schedule. Buyers and sellers line up volumes within those cycles, negotiate price versus a benchmark such as NYMEX, and schedule barrels to move through the system.

A buyer may need diesel in a specific location and month. The trade is often priced as a differential to a futures contract, with that differential reflecting factors such as location, timing, transportation cost, and product grade.

This is where “basis” becomes important. Basis is the difference between the benchmark futures price and the actual local market value of the product.

To calculate that, traders look at:

Location

Timing

Transportation cost

Local inventories

Refining margins

Competing supply sources

Open or closed arbitrage routes

If a pipeline arbitrage opens up economically, local prices may move quickly. If a market becomes more isolated, pricing may widen just as fast. Those shifts are often what traders are watching in real time.

4. How do traders manage risk in today’s market?

Carefully.

Hollerbach was clear that today’s market is unusually volatile. In his view, the last few months have brought more volatility than much of the rest of his career combined. Geopolitical headlines are moving markets sharply, and that changes how traders size positions and manage exposure.

When volatility rises, traders often reduce position size. That is partly because the absolute downside on a trade grows larger.

Hollerbach used spread markets as an example. In a normal market, a trader might buy a spread with a relatively limited downside. In a more volatile environment, that same spread may already be priced at a much wider level, which means the trade can still move sharply against you even if the broader thesis remains intact.

That is why position sizing matters. If downside risk doubles or triples, the position should shrink accordingly.

Risk management also means knowing when not to trade. One of Hollerbach’s strongest points in his conversation with Reitman was that the best trade is sometimes no trade at all. If the market is irrational, illiquid, or moving on headlines rather than fundamentals, patience can be a better strategy than conviction.

For traders, being right is not enough. You also have to stay in the game.

5. Why are commodity traders so important to energy markets right now?

Because energy markets still depend on fast, informed responses to physical and financial disruption.

Hollerbach pushed back a bit on the idea that traders are simply the “nervous system” of the market. In his view, they are often doing something even more direct: physically moving supply.

That matters in normal times, when traders help equilibrate pricing between regions. It matters even more in stressed markets, when a refinery outage, shipping disruption, or geopolitical shock suddenly changes the map.

Traders are often the ones recalculating arbitrage routes, finding replacement supply, and pricing scarcity into the market fast enough to attract barrels where they are needed. That pricing signal can be uncomfortable, but it serves a purpose. If supply drops sharply and price does not move, markets are more likely to see hoarding, shortages, and inefficient allocation.

That is one reason Hollerbach told Reitman that public understanding of energy markets still has a long way to go. In his view, people often underestimate how much modern life depends on abundant, affordable energy and on market systems that can respond when supply changes.

Cheap energy is not just an industry issue. It shapes manufacturing, household budgets, industrial competitiveness, and everyday quality of life.

The takeaway

Energy commodity trading may seem opaque from the outside, but its role is practical and immediate.

Traders help balance markets, move supply, respond to disruption, and translate real-world logistics into price signals. They operate across physical and financial markets, and they do it in an environment where discipline matters as much as speed.

For companies across the energy sector, the lesson is clear: market fundamentals, logistics, and risk management still drive the business. And in a period of elevated volatility, understanding how traders think is more valuable than ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.