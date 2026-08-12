U.S. Department Of Education Issues National Call To Action For Colleges And Universities

On Aug. 3, 2026, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon issued an open letter entitled “A National Call to Action to University Presidents and Governing Boards,” urging colleges and universities across the country to publicly articulate their commitments to academic excellence, institutional accountability and service to the nation.

With over 300 lawyers, we represent clients in agribusiness and natural resources; commercial lending and transactions; real estate development and construction; defense and high-tech; energy and chemicals; health care and long-term care; manufacturing and electronics; hospitality, sports, entertainment and tourism; municipalities and school districts; higher education; and other exempt and nonprofit organizations. We maintain ten offices in New York State as well as locations in Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Article Insights

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Law Practice Management and Intellectual Property topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Securities & Investment and Transport industries

On Aug. 3, 2026, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon issued an open letter entitled “A National Call to Action to University Presidents and Governing Boards,” urging colleges and universities across the country to publicly articulate their commitments to academic excellence, institutional accountability and service to the nation. The letter cites declining public confidence in higher education and frames the current moment as an opportunity for institutions to engage in meaningful self-assessment and renewal. It also references ongoing national discussions concerning admissions policies, academic freedom, affordability, research priorities and the broader role of higher education in American society.

The Secretary has asked every postsecondary institution to “prominently” publish, before the end of 2026, a statement on its website describing its commitments to rigorous teaching, impactful research and national service. While emphasizing that there is no universal model for institutional excellence and recognizing the diverse missions of colleges and universities, in short, the letter encourages institutions to describe existing and planned reforms in the following seven areas:

Admissions Transparency

The Department asks institutions to explain how admissions criteria are communicated to prospective students and families and how admissions decisions are made. Particular emphasis is placed on demonstrating that admissions processes are fair, transparent and consistent with applicable legal requirements and institutional educational objectives.



The Department asks institutions to explain how admissions criteria are communicated to prospective students and families and how admissions decisions are made. Particular emphasis is placed on demonstrating that admissions processes are fair, transparent and consistent with applicable legal requirements and institutional educational objectives. Free Speech

Institutions are encouraged to reaffirm their commitment to the free exchange of ideas and the open discussion of differing viewpoints. The letter also asks institutions to address how they will maintain an environment in which teaching, research and campus operations can proceed without disruption.



Institutions are encouraged to reaffirm their commitment to the free exchange of ideas and the open discussion of differing viewpoints. The letter also asks institutions to address how they will maintain an environment in which teaching, research and campus operations can proceed without disruption. Intellectual Pluralism and Academic Integrity

The Department requests that institutions describe how they foster a broad range of scholarly perspectives across academic disciplines. It also encourages disclosure of information regarding faculty hiring, evaluation and research practices that support robust inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge.



The Department requests that institutions describe how they foster a broad range of scholarly perspectives across academic disciplines. It also encourages disclosure of information regarding faculty hiring, evaluation and research practices that support robust inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge. Affordability

Institutions are asked to address rising concerns regarding college affordability and student debt. The letter encourages institutions to consider measures that improve cost transparency, contain expenses and help students achieve successful educational and employment outcomes.



Institutions are asked to address rising concerns regarding college affordability and student debt. The letter encourages institutions to consider measures that improve cost transparency, contain expenses and help students achieve successful educational and employment outcomes. Student Learning and Artificial Intelligence

The Department highlights the challenges that Artificial Intelligence presents for teaching and assessment. Institutions are asked to explain how they will preserve academic rigor, uphold meaningful standards of student achievement and address concerns regarding grade inflation.



The Department highlights the challenges that Artificial Intelligence presents for teaching and assessment. Institutions are asked to explain how they will preserve academic rigor, uphold meaningful standards of student achievement and address concerns regarding grade inflation. Research Security

The letter calls upon institutions to safeguard the integrity of their research enterprises and academic programs. Areas of focus include foreign funding, research security, technology protection and measures designed to prevent inappropriate foreign influence.



The letter calls upon institutions to safeguard the integrity of their research enterprises and academic programs. Areas of focus include foreign funding, research security, technology protection and measures designed to prevent inappropriate foreign influence. Advancing National Priorities and Public Service

The Department asks institutions to explain how their educational, research and workforce development activities contribute to the nation's economic prosperity, security and competitiveness. The letter emphasizes the significant public investment in higher education and encourages institutions to articulate how they serve the broader public interest.

The Department’s letter represents the Trump Administration’s most recent contribution to the ongoing debate regarding what some have identified as waning public confidence in higher education. Notably, the letter’s requests are not legal mandates and not every topic for response has obvious relevance to every institution, i.e. “Research Security.” It also remains to be seen what if any consequences exist if an institution chooses not to respond and whether, like the Administration’s October 2025 “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” noncompliance carries risk to institutions’ federal funding. Thus far, administration officials have been noncommittal on these points and whether institutions that publish responses to the letter will be treated more favorably in decisions such as those pertaining to federal grant awards. Coupled with pending revisions to the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance that would afford political appointees greater authority over grant funding decisions, potential consequences reflect an issue worthy of consideration by institutions.

Ultimately, each institution will need to determine whether, and if so, how, to respond in a manner consistent with its mission, governance structure, strategic objectives, operations and institutional values. Bond attorneys remain available to work alongside institutions as they evaluate the issues raised in the letter and consider appropriate responses that reflect unique institutional priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.