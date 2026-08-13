Trump Administration Opens New Multi-Agency Federal Investment Application

Companies looking for federal investments in energy infrastructure and critical minerals, materials, and mining finally have an opportunity to pitch more than a dozen different programs with one application. On July 24, 2026, the Department of Energy (“DOE”) unveiled a “Common Investment – Initial Screening Application”, which provides a means to formally nominate projects or transactions that could use federal equity investments, direct loans, loan guarantees, grants, or other support for consideration at the DOE and across a whole of government partnership, including the United States International Development Finance Corporation (“DFC”), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“ExIm”), and the Office of Strategic Capital (“OSC”), among others.

More than a half trillion dollars of federal funding could potentially be unlocked.

Both domestic and international projects are eligible for consideration.

Rather than monitoring independent press releases, websites, and updates on SAM.gov or elsewhere for news of new opportunities that might match their capital needs, companies can now formally demonstrate their interest in being considered for a range of different opportunities, a fundamental shift in how federal investment programs have historically interacted with the public.

In making this opportunity available, DOE and the National Energy Dominance Council will generate a superior understanding of contemporary market dynamics and they will also open the aperture to companies with innovative solutions that may have been overlooked in the administration’s investment efforts over the past eighteen months.

According to DOE, the basic application itself should only take twenty minutes to complete, but the line of questioning is detailed and companies considering an application may benefit from a review from professionals with experience in energy infrastructure, critical minerals, materials, and metals, and federal investment before submitting an application. Of note, the Initial Screening Application provides an opportunity to attach a distinct Capability Statement, which enables companies to demonstrate a level of sophistication that will help their application stand out among other applicants. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, but we recommend two to four weeks of planning and development of a Capability Statement.

Baker Botts has a dedicated National Security Investments Group standing by to consult with companies considering this opportunity and assist with applications. Our team brings deep experience in energy infrastructure project development and maintains a dedicated critical minerals practice, enabling us to provide focused, subject-matter-specific review prior to any submission. In addition, team members with direct experience navigating programs at DOE, DFC, ExIm, and OSC are available to assist in preparing your Capabilities Statement and conducting a comprehensive review of applications.