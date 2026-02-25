Resilient Infrastructure

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:

Unstable geopolitics, increased cyber threats, a worsening climate and surging demand are putting immense pressure on physical assets and testing the traditional regulatory, financial and legal frameworks that underpin them.

From renewing existing infrastructure to embedding resilience into new assets, our series assesses the commercial realities, technical challenges and regulatory hurdles facing the sector – and the risks in failing to act.

