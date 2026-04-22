When Credit Repair Helps Survivors Of Human Trafficking Start Over [Podcast]

Survivors of human trafficking are often left with serious legal and financial consequences through no fault of their own—particularly trafficking‑related debts that can block access to housing, employment, and long‑term financial stability.

This episode of the Pursuing Justice podcast highlights efforts to address these barriers through targeted pro bono legal services. Host Alicia Aiken speaks with Eve Runyon of the Pro Bono Institute and Sarah Dohoney Byrne of Moore & Van Allen about a credit‑repair clinic developed through a partnership between the Pro Bono Institute and the National Survivor Law Collective, with support from the Practising Law Institute (PLI).

The clinic helps survivors block trafficking‑related debts from their credit reports—often quickly enough to unlock access to housing, jobs, and financial stability, and to take meaningful steps toward rebuilding their lives.

Listen to the full episode:

https://bit.ly/4vfEPNj