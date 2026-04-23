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23 April 2026

Counsel Alison M. Dreizen Featured On Bloomberg Law Podcast

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Alison Dreizen, Counsel in the Firm’s Corporate department was a guest on the latest episode of Bloomberg Law, where host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars...
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Alison M. Dreizen
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Alison Dreizen, Counsel in the Firm’s Corporate department was a guest on the latest episode of Bloomberg Law, where host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Alison serves as General Counsel of the American Historical Association, and in this episode discusses its suit, filed along with American Oversight, to get a court to declare the Presidential Records Act constitutional and to stop President Trump from destroying White House records.

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