How Your Company Entering The U.S. Market Can Navigate CFIUS And Other Investment Rules

CFIUS is the primary U.S. national‑security review for foreign investment, shaping how your company enters or expands in the U.S. market.

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Key Takeaways:

CFIUS is the primary U.S. national‑security review for foreign investment, shaping how your company enters or expands in the U.S. market.

Knowing when mandatory or voluntary CFIUS filings apply helps your organization reduce deal risk and avoid penalties that may go up to $5 million USD.

Multiple agencies — CFIUS, DOJ, ITA, OIA, SEC — shape inbound investment rules, so your business needs a coordinated strategy before closing any U.S. deal or entering the U.S. market.

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If your company is expanding into the U.S. market, you are entering one of the most opportunity‑rich environments in the world — and one of the most regulated. Success requires more than a compelling product and market vision. You also need to understand how the U.S. evaluates foreign investment, national security risk, and access to critical technologies, infrastructure, or personal data.

This landscape can feel like alphabet soup with CFIUS, DOJ, ITA, OIA, and SEC all playing a role. The following are certain acronyms that a foreign investor might consider becoming familiar with prior to venturing into the U.S. market:

CFIUS: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

FINSA: The Foreign Investment and National Security Act

FIRRMA: The Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act

DOJ: Department of Justice

ITA: U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration

OIA: U.S. Department of State’s Office of Investment Affairs

SEC: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The above are only a few of the U.S. federal agencies and frameworks involved. There are also numerous state legalities that companies must address, particularly in areas such as (but not limited to) real estate, insurance brokerage, and franchising. Certain sectors like banking, mining, and telecommunications also have their own foreign ownership restrictions. Care must be given to ensure appropriate legal counsel is engaged to help navigate this complex legal web.

Each of these agencies and frameworks plays a role in how your investment is reviewed, approved, and monitored. With the right planning, you can navigate this complexity with clarity and confidence.

Understanding the Inbound Investment Ecosystem

When you bring capital, technology, or ownership into the U.S., several agencies may be involved. Here’s what that means for your organization from a federal perspective.

CFIUS: Your Primary National‑Security Review

CFIUS evaluates whether a transaction could raise national security concerns. It reviews:

Mergers and acquisitions

Non‑controlling minority investments

Certain real estate near sensitive sites

If your business touches critical technology, critical infrastructure, or sensitive personal data, CFIUS scrutiny is more likely.

Other Key Agencies in Your U.S. Entry

DOJ — FIRS

The DOJ’s Foreign Investment Review Section (FIRS) evaluates risks involving cybersecurity, telecom, surveillance, and foreign influence. Their input can strongly shape CFIUS outcomes.

OIA

The Department of State’s OIA balances open investment with national security and supports fair treatment for foreign investors. It also helps shape investment treaties that may affect your operations.

ITA

While CFIUS focuses on security, ITA focuses on growth. Through SelectUSA, it connects investors with federal, state, and local resources.

SEC and Federal Reserve

If your transaction involves financial institutions, cross‑border funds, or complex capital structures, the SEC and the Federal Reserve (the U.S.’s central banking system) influence how capital moves into the U.S.

The White House

Executive orders and national‑security policies set the tone. Priorities emphasize supply chain resilience, protecting critical technologies, and managing foreign access to sensitive data.

The Legal Background You Should Know

CFIUS authority expanded significantly over time:

1988: The Exon‑Florio Amendment allows the U.S. to block deals that threaten national security

2007: FINSA codifies and expands CFIUS processes

2018: FIRRMA broadens jurisdiction, introduces mandatory filings, and extends review to non‑controlling investments and certain real estate

Today, more deal types can trigger review — so your U.S. strategy should account for national‑security considerations early.

What Transactions CFIUS Reviews

CFIUS covers three main categories:

1. Control Transactions

When a foreign investor can direct, determine, or materially influence a U.S. business, CFIUS may have jurisdiction.

2. Covered Investments (Non‑Controlling)

FIRRMA extended CFIUS to non‑controlling investments in “TID” U.S. businesses. TID stand for:

T: Critical Technology

I: Critical Infrastructure

D: Sensitive Personal Data

Even a minority stake can be covered if it includes access to material nonpublic information, board or observer rights, or substantive decision‑making.

3. Covered Real Estate

Purchasing or leasing property near sensitive military or strategic sites can be covered, even without acquiring a U.S. business.

Transactions Outside Scope

Some transactions may fall outside CFIUS review, including:

Purely passive investments

Incremental acquisitions with no new rights

Fund structures with protected LP rights

A careful assessment may still be essential.

Mandatory vs. Voluntary Filing: What You Need to Know

Mandatory Filings

Required for certain investments in critical‑technology TID businesses or where a foreign government has a substantial interest. Submit at least 30 days before closing. Penalties can reach $5 million USD.

Voluntary Filings

Even when not required, many companies file voluntarily to:

Resolve national‑security concerns early

Reduce deal uncertainty

Secure post‑closing assurance

The right filing strategy supports valuation, streamlines diligence, and reduces future risk.

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Prepare Your Organization for a Confident U.S. Market Entry

If your company plans to enter the U.S. or expand its footprint, now is the time to understand how CFIUS and related agencies may affect your transaction. With national‑security rules tightening, early planning helps you identify and address potential delays, compliance gaps, or structural issues that can impact deal value and long‑term operations.

A coordinated approach aligns your strategy with regulatory expectations and commercial objectives — especially in technology, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and other sensitive sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.