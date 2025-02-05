RESCINDED: Temporary Pause Of Agency Grant, Loan, And Other Financial Assistance Programs (Trump EO Tracker)

Key Updates

Summary

Rescinded: The White House Office of Management and Budget has rescinded its freeze on federal financial assistance, per a January 29 memo circulated to all federal departments and agencies. As a result, the original pause on agency funds, which itself had been subject to a federal district court stay until February 3, will not go forward.

Original EO: This memorandum institutes a temporary pause on all federal financial assistance, effective January 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM. It further requires all agencies to conduct a review of every federal financial assistance program and related activity concerning their compliance with the President's existing orders and policies. Medicare and Social Security are excluded, and the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) may grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Programs identified by agencies and determined by the OMB not to be contrary to the President's EOs as well as federal funding for the Medicaid and SNAP programs will continue without pause per a subsequent FAQ released by OMB.

