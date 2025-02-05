ARTICLE
5 February 2025

RESCINDED: Temporary Pause Of Agency Grant, Loan, And Other Financial Assistance Programs (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The White House Office of Management and Budget has rescinded its freeze on federal financial assistance...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Key Updates

Summary

Rescinded: The White House Office of Management and Budget has rescinded its freeze on federal financial assistance, per a January 29 memo circulated to all federal departments and agencies. As a result, the original pause on agency funds, which itself had been subject to a federal district court stay until February 3, will not go forward.

Original EO: This memorandum institutes a temporary pause on all federal financial assistance, effective January 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM. It further requires all agencies to conduct a review of every federal financial assistance program and related activity concerning their compliance with the President's existing orders and policies. Medicare and Social Security are excluded, and the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) may grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Programs identified by agencies and determined by the OMB not to be contrary to the President's EOs as well as federal funding for the Medicaid and SNAP programs will continue without pause per a subsequent FAQ released by OMB.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More