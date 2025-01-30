Federal Construction Contracts: Lessons From The Framaco Case (Podcast)

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

self

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications, through the lens of recent appeals. Cara shares best practices for contractors, including compliance with notice obligations and how clear documentation can prevent costly litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.