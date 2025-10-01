Breaking OFCCP News: Catherine Eschbach Leaving OFCCP

It is being reported that Ashley Romanias has assumed leadership of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), as Catherine Eschbach steps into a new role as Principal Deputy General Counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
At the time of this post, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has not yet issued a formal public announcement of Director Eschbach's departure or the appointment of a new director. Romanias most recently served as a Senior Policy Advisor with the DOL.
We are closely monitoring this developing situation and will provide updates as they become available.
