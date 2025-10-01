ARTICLE
1 October 2025

Breaking OFCCP News: Catherine Eschbach Leaving OFCCP

Laura A. Mitchell and Nicole Trotta

It is being reported that Ashley Romanias has assumed leadership of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), as Catherine Eschbach steps into a new role as Principal Deputy General Counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

At the time of this post, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has not yet issued a formal public announcement of Director Eschbach's departure or the appointment of a new director. Romanias most recently served as a Senior Policy Advisor with the DOL.

We are closely monitoring this developing situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Laura A. Mitchell
Nicole Trotta
