Breaking OFCCP News: Catherine Eschbach Leaving OFCCP

It is being reported that Ashley Romanias has assumed leadership of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), as Catherine Eschbach steps into a new role as Principal Deputy General Counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

At the time of this post, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has not yet issued a formal public announcement of Director Eschbach's departure or the appointment of a new director. Romanias most recently served as a Senior Policy Advisor with the DOL.

We are closely monitoring this developing situation and will provide updates as they become available.