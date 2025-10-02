ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Continuance Of Certain Federal Advisory Committees (Trump EO Tracker)

Renews 22 federal advisory committees across multiple agencies through September 30, 2027. Assigns responsibility for each committee to the relevant agency head and replaces earlier committee renewal provisions from Executive Order 14109 of September 29, 2023.

This order supersedes Sections 1 and 2 of Executive Order 14109, which had previously governed the continuation and delegation of these advisory committees.

