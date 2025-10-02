ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Commercial Contractors: So You're Thinking About Federal? (Video)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Partner Zohra Tejani and Associate Sarah Barney break down considerations for commercial contractors looking at getting a piece of the federal pie.
United States Government, Public Sector
Zohra Tejani and Sarah Barney
Seyfarth Partner Zohra Tejani and Associate Sarah Barney break down considerations for commercial contractors looking at getting a piece of the federal pie. The episode includes a discussion of the pros and cons of federal procurement, the foundation of requirements for federal contractors, and the key compliance hurdles in the federal procurement space.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

