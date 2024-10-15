This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:

An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates during the lame duck period in November and December

A run-through of notable political, electoral, and congressional developments, including new congressional nominees, members, and special elections

Updates on end-of-year priorities for key policy and legislative areas

A deep-dive on the state of play and outlook for the 2024 congressional and presidential elections

A look at current political, economic, and societal trends and factors that could impact the 2024 political landscape and elections

Congressional Schedule for the Remainder of 2024

House Calendar – November and December 2024 (Lame Duck Period)

The House is currently on its traditional biennial election year October recess.

The House is currently scheduled to return from its election recess on Tuesday, November 12, right after Veterans' Day.

When the House returns from recess, it will be the lame duck period of Congress, during which retiring Members or Members who lost their election come back to Washington, D.C. for the last few weeks before their term expires.

Once the House returns from recess, they will be in session for four of the following five weeks, only taking Thanksgiving week off.

Currently, there are just 20 legislative days scheduled in the House for the remainder of 2024. Federal funding is set to expire at the end of the day on Friday, December 20.

Senate Calendar – November and December 2024 (Lame Duck Period)

The Senate is currently on its traditional biennial election year October recess.

The Senate is scheduled to return from its election recess on Tuesday, November 12, right after Veterans' Day.

When the Senate returns from recess, it will be the lame duck period of Congress, during which retiring Senators or Senators who lost their election come back to Washington, D.C. for the last few weeks before their term expires.

Once the Senate returns from recess, they will be in session for four of the following five weeks, only taking Thanksgiving week off.

Currently, there are just 24 legislative days scheduled in the House for the remainder of 2024. Federal funding is set to expire at the end of the day on Friday, December 20.

