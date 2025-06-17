USCIS Issues Updated Guidance On Terminated CHNV Program Following SCOTUS Decision

USCIS has issued updated guidance following the U.S. Supreme Court's May 30, 2025, decision to grant DHS's request to lift an April 14 U.S. district court order halting the Department's termination of the CHNV program.

With this decision, DHS may proceed with terminating parole granted under the CHNV parole programs and with revoking any employment authorization based on being paroled under the programs.

Individuals whose parole is terminated and whose employment authorization is revoked will receive notification in their myUSCIS account.

Employers should review their I-9 records to determine whether they have impacted employees. Jackson Lewis attorneys are available to answer questions about I-9 review and best practices in light of the USCIS guidance.

