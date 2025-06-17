ARTICLE
17 June 2025

USCIS Issues Updated Guidance On Terminated CHNV Program Following SCOTUS Decision

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
USCIS has issued updated guidance following the U.S. Supreme Court's May 30, 2025, decision to grant DHS's request...
United States Immigration
Xiaolu Sheng

USCIS has issued updated guidance following the U.S. Supreme Court's May 30, 2025, decision to grant DHS's request to lift an April 14 U.S. district court order halting the Department's termination of the CHNV program.

With this decision, DHS may proceed with terminating parole granted under the CHNV parole programs and with revoking any employment authorization based on being paroled under the programs.

Individuals whose parole is terminated and whose employment authorization is revoked will receive notification in their myUSCIS account.

Employers should review their I-9 records to determine whether they have impacted employees. Jackson Lewis attorneys are available to answer questions about I-9 review and best practices in light of the USCIS guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Xiaolu Sheng
Xiaolu Sheng
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More