Mississippi House Bill 4074 Would Authorize Statewide Mobile Sports Wagering

Mississippi lawmakers have once again placed mobile sports wagering squarely on the legislative agenda. House Bill 4074, filed in the 2026 Regular Session, would create a new Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act and expressly authorize online sports pool and online race book wagering throughout the state under the supervision of the Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC).

If enacted, HB 4074 would represent Mississippi's most comprehensive effort to date to move beyond on‑premises sports betting and permit regulated wagering via mobile and internet platforms.

Overview of the Bill

HB 4074 is styled as an act to create the Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act and to integrate mobile wagering into the state's existing gaming framework. The bill legalizes online sports pool and online race book betting and makes extensive conforming amendments to the Mississippi Gaming Control Act and related criminal statutes to ensure online wagering is treated as a lawful, regulated gaming activity.

The legislation was introduced in the House and referred to Ways and Means. As introduced, the bill does not repeal Mississippi's existing retail sportsbook structure but instead layers mobile wagering on top of the current casino‑based system.

Platform‑and‑Casino Model

A central feature of HB 4074 is its platform‑and‑licensee model. Any entity operating an online sports pool or race book must hold a manufacturer's and distributor's license. Each licensed gaming establishment may contract with no more than one online platform to offer mobile wagering on its behalf.

Geofencing, Age Verification, and Player Restrictions

HB 4074 includes detailed compliance controls aimed at ensuring mobile wagering remains strictly intrastate and limited to eligible players. Platforms may accept wagers only from players physically located within Mississippi, must employ geofencing and age‑verification technology, and may not allow participation by persons under the age of 21.

Taxation of Online Sports Wagering

The bill would impose an additional tax on all gross revenue generated by an online sports pool or race book operated on behalf of a licensed gaming establishment. At the same time, it would reduce the gaming gross revenue license fee for the portion of sports wagering revenue derived from non‑online (retail) activity.

Conforming Amendments and Regulatory Authority

HB 4074 makes numerous conforming amendments to Mississippi law, clarifying that online sports books and race books are subject to gaming licensure, requiring casinos to display their contracted platform's license, permitting platforms to maintain offices in Mississippi, and updating criminal and regulatory provisions. Oversight authority remains vested in the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Key Takeaways

If enacted as introduced, HB 4074 would legalize statewide mobile sports wagering, tie online wagering to existing casino licensees, impose new taxes on online wagering revenue while adjusting retail sportsbook fees, and maintain regulatory control within the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

