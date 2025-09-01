Treasury Department Seeks Comment on Methods to Detect Illicit Activity Involving Digital Assets

Welcome to Goodwin's Financial Services News Roundup. Our newsletter highlights important legal, regulatory, and business developments related to financial services and banking.

1Treasury Department Seeks Comment on Methods to Detect Illicit Activity Involving Digital Assets

On August 18, the US Department of the Treasury issued a request for comment on the "use of innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies to detect and mitigate illicit finance risks," such as money laundering, involving digital assets. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), signed into law on July 18, requires the Treasury Department to seek comment specifically on application program interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), digital identity verification, and the use of blockchain technology and monitoring. Following the receipt of public comments, the Treasury Department will conduct research on the methods, techniques, and strategies identified in the comments and provide a report summarizing the research to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee and House Financial Services Committee. Comments must be received on or before October 17.

2Federal Reserve Sunsets Novel Activities Supervision Program

On August 15, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) announced that it will sunset its Novel Activities Supervision Program (Program), established in a 2023 supervisory letter, and return to monitoring banks' novel activities through the normal supervisory process. The Program was meant to supervise banking activities related to crypto-assets, distributed ledger technology, and fintech partnerships as they grew in prominence. Now, having a better understanding of such activities, related risks, and bank risk management practices, the Federal Reserve has rescinded its 2023 supervisory letter creating the Program.

3FDIC Proposes Simplified Rules for Digital Signage

On August 19, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) approved a proposed rule to amend regulations related to the display of the FDIC official digital sign and non-deposit signage. The changes aim to simplify how banks display FDIC signage on digital platforms like websites, mobile apps, ATMs, and similar devices. This proposal revises certain aspects of a 2023 final rule that introduced the FDIC official digital sign and required signage for digital banking channels. The new proposal emphasizes placing signage on screens and pages where it would be most relevant to consumers. Comments must be received no later than October 20.

4CFPB Seeks Comment on Personal Financial Data Rights Rule

On August 22, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register to reconsider its Personal Financial Data Rights Rule under Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The CFPB is now seeking comment on four central issues: (1) whether the term "representative" under Section 1033 should be limited to fiduciaries or extended to non-fiduciary third parties; (2) whether a covered person may be allowed to recover costs in response to a customer-driven request; (3) whether existing data security requirements under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act are sufficient; and (4) whether the rule provides adequate privacy protections regarding the licensing, sale, and third-party use of sensitive consumer financial data. Comments must be received on or before October 21.

5CFPB Proposes Standard Definition for CFPA Designation Proceedings

On August 26, the CFPB issued a proposed rule to formally define "risks to consumers with regard to the offering or provision of consumer financial products or services" as consisting of conduct that (1) presents a high likelihood of significant harm to consumers, and (2) is directly connected to the offering or provision of a consumer financial product or service, where "the offering or provision of consumer financial products or services" would require a direct connection to a statutorily defined consumer financial product or service. The rule's stated purpose is to ensure that the CFPB acts within the bounds of its statutory authority in regard to asserting supervisory authority over nonbank covered persons. Comments must be received on or before September 25.

6Bank Accounting Advisory Series Updated

On August 15, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released the 2025 edition of the Bank Accounting Advisory Series (BAAS). The BAAS provides the OCC Office of the Chief Accountant's interpretations of generally accepted accounting principles and regulatory guidance for consistent application of accounting standards and regulatory reporting requirements among national banks. The publication addresses staff responses to frequently asked questions from banking institutions. This edition contains no new substantive guidance but incorporates minor editorial revisions to enhance clarity.

