ARTICLE
26 November 2025

State Regulators Announce Enforcement Priorities

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
On October 16, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) published the enforcement priorities for state securities regulators. Key highlights of the 2025 NASAA Enforcement Report are the following...
United States Finance and Banking
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On October 16, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) published the enforcement priorities for state securities regulators. Key highlights of the 2025 NASAA Enforcement Report are the following:

  • State enforcement continues to set records for the number of cases filed and penalties imposed.
  • "Rapid advancements in the capability and accessibility of artificial intelligence tools, along with increasing reliance on social media, have coincided with the continued proliferation of impersonation and pig butchering scams. The international and anonymous nature of many of these schemes frequently makes them difficult to prosecute. State and provincial regulators have responded by using technology and other methods to disrupt and promote awareness of fraudulent schemes."
  • State enforcement remains focused on fraud involving cryptocurrencies.
  • Fraud targeting the elderly remains a top enforcement priority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard D. Marshall
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More