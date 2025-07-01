Federal Reserve Board Removes Reputational Risk From Examination Ratings

On June 23, the Federal Reserve Board announced that reputational risk will no longer be a component of its bank-examination program

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

On June 23, the Federal Reserve Board announced that reputational risk will no longer be a component of its bank-examination program. The same day, the Board released a revised edition of its Guidelines for Rating Risk Management at State Member Banks and Bank Holding Companies, which deletes every reference to reputational risk.

The announcement states that examiners will now focus on specific, quantifiable categories of financial, operational, legal, and compliance risk. To ensure uniform implementation, the Federal Reserve will train examination staff, update supervisory manuals, and coordinate with other federal banking agencies to promote consistent practices.

The updated SR 95-51 substitutes discussions of "material financial risks" for all reputational references.Going forward, examination reports will not cite or downgrade banks for perception-based concerns; supervisory ratings will hinge solely on measurable risk metrics.Banks may still track reputational considerations internally, but those metrics will no longer influence federal examination outcomes.

Putting It Into Practice:The Fed's move, following similar actions by the OCC and FDIC (previously discussed here and here), confirms a coordinated shift toward objective, metrics-driven supervision. With the Fed, OCC and FDIC all removing reputational risk from examination ratings, institutions examined by multiple regulators can expect more consistent procedures across the prudential regulators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.