ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Europe Proposes Relaxations For Liquidity Buffers Including Securitisation Positions

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission has published a draft Regulation amending Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/61 on the eligibility conditions for securitisations in the liquidity buffer of credit institutions (the "Draft").
European Union Finance and Banking
Alix Prentice
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The European Commission has published a draft Regulation amending Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/61 on the eligibility conditions for securitisations in the liquidity buffer of credit institutions (the "Draft").

The draft looks at requirements applied to banks to maintain a Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") made up of High Quality Liquid Assets ("HQLA") that form a buffer to meet a credit institution's short term liquidity needs. The LCR has always allowed that certain securitisations may be treated as eligible HQLA to form part of the composition of the LCR, being senior tranches of high-quality (i.e. simple, transparent and standardised or "STS" transactions). Such securitisations, along with other Level 2B HQLA (level 2B assets, which along with level 2A assets are 'level 2 assets', are assets of high liquidity and credit quality as described in the Capital Requirements Regulation, can amount to up 15% of a bank's liquidity buffer, but take up by banks on deploying qualifying securitisations in this way has been very low.

As part of the efforts to improve market share for EU-issued securitisations, the Draft is consulting on the following, among other measures:

  • To mitigate cliff-edge risks triggered by credit rating downgrades the EU proposes to increase the eligibility of senior tranches of STS traditional securitisations with credit quality CQS5 to CQS7;
  • While maintaining all other eligibility conditions for credit institutions' liquidity buffers, apply a haircut of 50% to securitisations with CQS5 to CQS7. As a result, senior tranches of STS traditional securitisations with CQS5 to CQS7 will be eligible as Level 2B HQLA, in addition to those with CQS1 to CQS4, but with a higher haircut;
  • In order to encourage more long term financing, Europe is proposing the removal of the EU-specific requirement for securitisations eligible for the liquidity buffer to have a remaining weighted average life of five years or less.

Comments are due by 15 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alix Prentice
Alix Prentice
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More