ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Actions Speak Louder Than Words: A Franchise Relationship Can Exist In Spite Of A Contract's Express Terms To The Contrary

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In OTG New York, Inc. v. Ottogi America, Inc., OTG was the exclusive regional distributor for food company Ottogi from 2008–23, during which Ottogi shipped inventory to OTG's New Jersey warehouse.
United States New Jersey Corporate/Commercial Law
Peter Lawrence Loh and Jay Yoon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In OTG New York, Inc. v. Ottogi America, Inc., OTG was the exclusive regional distributor for food company Ottogi from 2008–23, during which Ottogi shipped inventory to OTG's New Jersey warehouse. In 2024, Ottogi terminated their indefinite-term contract without providing OTG a chance to cure its alleged breaches. OTG sued Ottogi in federal court in New Jersey, alleging violation of the New Jersey Franchise Practices Act (NJFPA) among other claims. Ottogi moved to dismiss OTG's complaint, arguing that their contract stated that no franchise relationship existed rendering the NJFPA inapplicable and that their contract's mandatory forum selection clause required claims to be adjudicated in California.

Ruling

On March 31, 2025, the court denied Ottogi's Motion to Dismiss, holding that OTG sufficiently alleged that (1) a franchise relationship existed under the NJFPA, and (2) New Jersey law governed because the contract's forum selection clause was presumptively invalid.

  1. A Franchise existed: OTG sufficiently alleged a franchise relationship by showing that (1) a license existed between the parties where 100% of OTG's business came from Ottogi's products, and (2) the parties shared a community of interest whereby OTG's business investments were specific to Ottogi and implicitly required by the contract.
  2. Forum Selection Clause was Presumptively Invalid: In NJFPA cases, forum selection clauses are presumptively invalid. Ottogi had the opportunity to overcome this presumption with evidence that the clause was not imposed unfairly, but Ottogi did not make that argument. Thus, the New Jersey forum was proper, and New Jersey law governed the dispute.

Key Takeaways

  1. Contractual language is not necessarily ironclad. Courts may examine the substance of a business relationship to determine whether a franchise exists, even if the contract disclaims such a relationship.
  2. Make contingency arguments. Ottogi missed its chance to address the legal presumption that the forum selection clause was invalid, simply relying on its primary argument that no franchise existed in the first place. Litigating parties should plan for contingencies so that one legal argument or theory is not the single point of failure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter Lawrence Loh
Peter Lawrence Loh
Photo of Jay Yoon
Jay Yoon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More