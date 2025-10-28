Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 258

- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries
Food Venture Financing Trends
- Starship, a robotic food delivery company, announced that it raised $50 million in its Series C financing round.
- MATR Foods, a food tech startup developing fermented plant-based meat alternatives, announced that it raised €40 million as part of its mixed equity and venture debt financing.
- Wild Bioscience, a startup using AI to develop climate-resilient crops, announced that it raised $60 million in its Series A financing round.
CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund
This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is AF Ventures.
- AF Ventures, formerly known as AccelFoods, is a New York-based venture capital firm dedicated to backing high-growth consumer product companies, with a strong emphasis on food and beverage brands. Since its founding in 2014, AF Ventures has carved out a niche in identifying challenger brands that combine strong fundamentals with innovative approaches to consumer engagement.
- The firm focuses on omnichannel strategies, health and wellness, and sustainability—key trends shaping the future of food and beverage. AF Ventures provides not only capital but also strategic resources and operational support to help brands scale effectively in competitive markets.
- Portfolio companies include:
- Yumi
- Siete
- Koia
Links to Relevant Content and Events
ARTICLES
