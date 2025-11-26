ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Strategic Synergy At Atlantic Health: Saad Ehtisham On How Leadership Alignment Fuels Transformation (Video)

In our latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, Saad Ehtisham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Health, brings a powerful systems-level perspective to the future of healthcare leadership.
Jamie LaGuardia-Frie and David J. Shulkin
In our latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, Saad Ehtisham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Health, brings a powerful systems-level perspective to the future of healthcare leadership. A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Jamie LaGuardia-Frie and David Shulkin, M.D., sat down with him to learn more about how Atlantic Health leverages the critical link between its CEO and CFO to drive resilience, growth, and meaningful outcomes.

Originally published 20 November 2025

