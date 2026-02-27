ARTICLE
27 February 2026

Health-e Law Episode 21. J.P. Morgan Healthcare 2026 And Beyond: Technology Adoption And Strategic Transformation Under Cost Pressure (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Michael Orlando welcomes...
Bevin M.B. Newman and Michael D. Orlando
Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Michael Orlando welcomes Eric Newsom, partner and Transactions lead of Sheppard's national Healthcare industry team, to discuss key takeaways from the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and explore what growing AI adoption, shifting reimbursement models and evolving macroeconomics mean for M&A and strategic partnerships.

What we discuss in this episode:

  • How the conference addressed the growing focus on AI-powered healthcare platforms.
  • The key factors driving adoption of AI technologies across the healthcare industry.
  • How providers and payers are adjusting their M&A and joint‑venture strategies amid shifting reimbursement models and evolving macroeconomic pressures.
  • The top three priorities for healthcare leaders when advancing AI adoption and structuring strategic partnerships.
  • Topics not covered at the conference that Eric would have liked to learn more about.

