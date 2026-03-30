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30 March 2026

S.D. Governor Signs Lab-Grown Meat Moratorium

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South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden has signed a bill that will impose a moratorium on cell-cultured protein in the state from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031.
United States South Dakota Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
M. Katie Gates Calderon,Lindsey Heinz, and James Muehlberger
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South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden has signed a bill that will impose a moratorium on cell-cultured protein in the state from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031. SB 124 imposes penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500 for violations.

In February, Rhoden vetoed HB 1077, a bill that sought to deem cultivated-protein food products as adulterated food. In a letter to state lawmakers, Rhoden said HB 1077 departs from the state's values of ensuring agriculture producers are able to thrive "by imposing a permanent ban on a category of lawful, federally regulated food products. While you won't catch me eating these products, it is against our values to ban products just because we don't like them."

Read more stories in Issue 847 of the Food and Beverage Litigation and Regulatory Update >>

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Authors
Photo of M. Katie Gates Calderon
M. Katie Gates Calderon
Photo of Lindsey Heinz
Lindsey Heinz
Photo of James Muehlberger
James Muehlberger
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