S.D. Governor Signs Lab-Grown Meat Moratorium

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South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden has signed a bill that will
impose a moratorium on cell-cultured protein in the state from July
1, 2026, to June 30, 2031. SB 124 imposes penalties of up to 30 days in
jail and a fine of $500 for violations.
In February, Rhoden vetoed HB 1077, a bill that sought to deem
cultivated-protein food products as adulterated food. In a letter to state lawmakers, Rhoden said HB 1077 departs from the state's values of
ensuring agriculture producers are able to thrive "by imposing
a permanent ban on a category of lawful, federally regulated food
products. While you won't catch me eating these products, it is
against our values to ban products just because we don't like
them."