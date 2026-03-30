GT Legal Food Talk Episode 31: Inside Innovation: Taste, Trends, And Transformation At Natural Products Expo West 2026 (Podcast)

In the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig's Legal Food Talk Podcast, host Justin Prochnow takes you directly to the show floor at Natural Products Expo West 2026.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Justin J. Prochnow’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Media & Information industries Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

In the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig's Legal Food Talk Podcast, host Justin Prochnow takes you directly to the show floor at Natural Products Expo West 2026.

Join Justin, Daniell Newman, Gina Tincher, and Michael Dulin as they share their firsthand impressions of the food and beverage industry's biggest event. Hear on-the-ground interviews with leading founders and brand executives, including Dickinson Brands, Cirkul, Lotus Plant Power, TCHO Chocolate, Eat Evergreen, I'm Nutrients, Greater Than, Taki Mai, and Wedderspoon.

This episode explores:

The ongoing boom in protein and fiber, and the surge of GLP-1-friendly claims

Why taste and functionality are the keys to product success in today's natural foods market

How regulatory developments, especially around FDA and GRAS, are shaping company strategies

The rise of innovative formats — from ready-to-drink hydration to plant-powered multifunctional beverages and kid-focused supplements

Real stories from founders about brand evolution, rebranding, and breaking into new markets

Tune in to learn more about the trends driving the future of food; the legal and regulatory issues top-of-mind for industry leaders.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.