Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 257

Food Venture Financing Trends
- Ecorobotix, an agtech startup that produces smart spraying systems for crop protection products, announced that it raised $150 million across its Series C financing round in 2024 and Series D financing round in 2025.
- Phagos, a biotech startup developing an antibiotic alternative for livestock, announced that it closed its €25 million Series A financing round.
- Alec's Ice Cream, a probiotic ice cream company, announced that it raised $11 million in its Series A financing round.
CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund
This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Zentis Ventures.
- Zentis, based in Aachen, Germany, is a technology-driven company specializing in the processing and refinement of fruits and other natural raw materials. Zentis primarily serves the food industry, offering products and ingredients for dairy products, dairy alternatives, baked goods, and confectionery.
- Founded in 1893, Zentis has an international presence in 50 countries, allowing it to serve global customers. Its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability has made it a preferred partner for many companies in the food industry from startups to established brands.
- Portfolio companies include:
-
- Neggst
- Sunbloom Proteins
- Haferkater
- Dörrwerk
Links to Relevant Content
ARTICLES
- Syngenta Expands AI Partnership With Crop Intelligence Firm Taranis
- Coffee Holding Co. Closing Massachusetts Facility
- Bakery de France Kicks Off Maryland Plant Expansion
- Pipcorn Rebrands to Pip's Heirloom Snacks
- Climax Foods Rebrands to Bettani Farms
- Archer Opens New Meat Snack Manufacturing Plant Near Los Angeles
- Checkerspot, Huvepharma, to Make Human Milk Fat Analog at Scale
- Evolv Targets GLP-1 "Sweet Spot" With Biomimetic Yeast Supplement
- Kerry Group to Open First Pennsylvania Coffee Plant in Lehigh Valley
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.