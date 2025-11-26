ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Bicameral, Bipartisan Bill Would Strengthen U.S. Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On November 18, 2025, Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Biomanufacturing Excellence Act, which would promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.’s articles from Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • in United States
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

On November 18, 2025, Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Biomanufacturing Excellence Act, which would promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology and strengthen domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Coons' November 18, 2025, press release states that "[b]iotechnology will shape how the United States defends itself, secures its food supply, and cures life-threatening diseases." According to the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology's (NSCEB) final report, without rapid and significant investment, the United States will fall behind global competitors such as China. The legislation reinvests in domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, expanding access to cutting-edge medicines, and supporting high-quality American jobs. The bill would establish a public-private center dedicated to advancing biopharmaceutical manufacturing, a key recommendation from NSCEB's final report. The National Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Center of Excellence would:

  • Unite industry professionals with academic researchers to conduct collaborative research on new technology for scaling biopharmaceutical manufacturing;
  • Host a facility that replicates industrial manufacturing conditions and complies with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, where innovators would develop and test new manufacturing processes;
  • Identify challenges and opportunities for scaling biopharmaceutical manufacturing, especially for products important to U.S. national security, public health, and economic security; and
  • Train tomorrow's biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce by partnering with educational, industry, and community leaders to bolster biotechnology talent.

Companion legislation (H.R. 6089) is being led in the House by Representatives Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Jim Baird (R-IN), David Rouzer (R-NC), and Deborah Ross (D-NC). More information on NSCEB's final report is available in our April 25, 2025, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More