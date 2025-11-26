On November 20, 2025, the FDA approved Accord BioPharma's denosumab biosimilars OSVYRTI® (denosumab-desu) and JUBEREQ® (denosumab-desu), which reference Amgen's PROLIA® and XGEVA®, respectively.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

Article Insights

Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

On November 20, 2025, the FDA approved Accord BioPharma's denosumab biosimilars OSVYRTI® (denosumab-desu) and JUBEREQ® (denosumab-desu), which reference Amgen's PROLIA® and XGEVA®, respectively. This marks the eighth set of denosumab biosimilars approved by the FDA.

Both OSVYRTI® and JUBEREQ® are approved for all indications of their respective reference products. Denosumabis a human IgG2 monoclonal antibody that inhibits osteoclast activation, preventing the breakdown of bone. First marketed by Amgen as PROLIA® and XGEVA®, denosumabis used to treat conditions associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis, and to treat bone cancers and prevent fractures in patients with bone metastases.

As we previously reported, Amgen and Accord BioPharma settled their denosumab BPCIA case in July 2025.

The post FDA Approves Accord BioPharma's Denosumab Biosimilars appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.