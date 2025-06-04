ARTICLE
4 June 2025

EMA Issues Positive CHMP Opinions For Fresenius Denosumab Biosimilars

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On May 27, 2025, Fresenius Kabi ("Fresenius") announced that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") had issued positive opinions for Fresenius's two denosumab biosimilar candidates
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
R. Samuel Herron

On May 27, 2025, Fresenius Kabi ("Fresenius") announced that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") had issued positive opinions for Fresenius's two denosumab biosimilar candidates.

The applications for the two candidates, biosimilars to Amgen's PROLIA (denosumab) and XGEVA (denosumab), respectively, cover "all indications covered by the reference products for treating different conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, treatment-induced bone loss, prevention of skeletal-related complications in cancer that have spread to the bone, and giant cell tumor of the bone." According to Fresenius, the marketing authorization applications for its denosumab biosimilar candidates are "based on comprehensive analytical development and analytical similarity assessment supported by two comparative clinical studies (i.e., comparative PK, PD, and immunogenicity study conducted in healthy volunteers and a comparative efficacy, PD, safety, and immunogenicity study conducted in women with PMO)."

Fresenius's denosumab biosimilars, CONEXXENCE (denosumab-bnht) and BOMYNTRA (denosumab-bnht), referencing PROLIA and XGEVA, respectively, were approved by the FDA on March 25, 2025.

As we previously reported, the EMA also recently issued positiveCHMPopinions for Accord's denosumab biosimilars OSVYRTI and JUBEREQ and Biocon Biologics' denosumab biosimilars VEVZUO and Denosumab BBL (the brand name is currently under approval).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of R. Samuel Herron
R. Samuel Herron
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More