14 May 2025

EMA Issues Positive CHMP Opinions For Biocon's Denosumab Biosimilars

Last week, Biocon Biologics Ltd ("BBL") announced that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") had issued positive opinions for Biocon's two denosumab biosimilar candidates.
Alison Siedor

The two candidates, VEVZUO and Denosumab BBL (the brand name is currently under approval), are each intended for distinct therapeutic indications. According to Biocon, VEVZUO "is intended for the prevention of bone complications in adults with advanced cancer involving bone and the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone," while Denosumab BBL "is intended for the treatment of osteoporosis in women who have been through menopause, treatment of bone loss linked to hormone ablation in men at increased risk of fractures or treatment of bone loss associated with long-term treatment with systemic glucocorticoid."

As we previously reported, the EMA also recently issued positive CHMP opinions for Accord's denosumab biosimilars OSVYRTI and JUBEREQ.

