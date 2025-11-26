Critical Medical Device Series: Part X Balancing Risk And Innovation: Fraud And Abuse Trends For MedTech (Video)

This session will provide an overview of the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, focusing on emerging risks (and mitigation strategies) in the medical device industry.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Article Insights

Arnold & Porter are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

self

This session will provide an overview of the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, focusing on emerging risks (and mitigation strategies) in the medical device industry. This includes exploring how to balance legal and compliance risks against the business rewards of innovation in an environment of ever-changing government enforcement priorities. We will review recent initiatives from OIG and DOJ, including important OIG Advisory Opinions and fraud alerts. The session will also highlight emerging compliance risks and opportunities driven by AI, such as data sharing, marketing automation, and patient engagement technologies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.