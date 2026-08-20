Qualified Family Partnerships: One Wrong Transfer Can Unravel Your BHC Act Exemption

In bank holding company land, few structures offer the flexibility of a Qualified Family Partnership (QFP). Defined under section 2(o)(10) of the Bank Holding Company Act, a QFP allows family members to hold bank shares collectively without triggering BHC Act registration requirements. But such convenience comes with strict guardrails that require careful attention.

Under section 2(o)(10)(F), every partner of a QFP must be either” (i) an individual related to other partners by blood, marriage (including former marriage), or adoption, or (ii) a trust established for the primary benefit of such related individuals. This requirement is not merely aspirational — it is a strict condition for maintaining QFP status.

The Pitfall: Assigning Economic Interests

As clarified in a May 10, 2010 letter from Scott G. Alvarez, then General Counsel of the Federal Reserve, if any partner assigns even the economic interest in a partnership to a third party who does not qualify as a related family member, the partnership loses its QFP status entirely. Critically, this holds true even when the associated voting interest is expressly excluded from the assignment.

This interpretation underscores that the Federal Reserve looks at the totality of the partnership composition, not merely the allocation of voting power. The rationale is clear: the QFP exemption exists to accommodate bona fide family arrangements, and permitting economic interests to flow to unrelated parties undermines that foundational purpose.

Key Definition

A qualified family partnership (“QFP”) is defined in section 2(o)(10) of the BHC Act as a partnership whose partners consist entirely of individuals related by blood, marriage, or adoption, or trusts for their primary benefit.

Banks and their advisors must exercise vigilance in estate planning, partnership restructuring, and any transaction that could alter the composition of QFP interests. Even well-intentioned transfers — such as those made for liquidity or tax planning purposes — can have disqualifying consequences.

DM Tip: Before transferring a partnership interest, confirm whether the transferee qualifies as a related family member or eligible trust to preserve QFP status. Consider implementing a pre-transfer compliance checklist that verifies eligibility of each proposed transferee against section 2(o)(10)(F) requirements.