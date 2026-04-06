Regulators Turn Up The Heat On "Debanking" Practices In Payments

Recent federal activity is sending a clear message to banks and payment companies: "debanking" decisions can no longer be driven by vague notions of "reputational risk," and institutions should expect greater scrutiny of how they evaluate, onboard, and offboard customers.

In the past several months, federal regulators have sharpened their focus on account terminations, onboarding denials, and other access decisions that may disproportionately affect certain industries or segments of customers. Those efforts are converging around a common theme: financial institutions and payment providers must be able to articulate and defend risk-based decisions with objective criteria, not subjective impressions.

The Federal Trade Commission's latest move underscores that point. FTC Chair Andrew N. Ferguson recently sent warning letters to the CEOs of four payment companies, including two major card networks, raising concerns about unfair or biased debanking practices in the payments ecosystem. The letters highlight the potential for enforcement where account closures or refusals to serve are not grounded in clear, consistently applied standards tied to legal and compliance risks, but instead rely on opaque "reputational" considerations.

For banks, payment facilitators, ISOs, processors, and software platforms that enable payments, this development raises the stakes on how access decisions are made and documented. Key questions now include:

What specific risk factors drive onboarding and termination decisions?

Are those factors tied to defined legal, credit, fraud, or operational risks, or framed in imprecise "reputational" terms?

How are those criteria applied in practice across different merchant verticals and customer types?

Do policies and procedures provide a clear, defensible rationale if regulators ask why a particular customer was declined or terminated?

Regulators are signaling that it is no longer enough to "know it when you see it." Payment companies need transparent policies, consistent processes, and a risk framework that can withstand regulatory scrutiny. That includes documenting how decisions are made, training teams that implement those policies, and regularly reviewing practices to identify patterns that may appear biased or unfair.

Now is an opportune time for financial institutions and payment platforms to revisit onboarding and termination policies to remove or refine "reputational risk" concepts, tighten definitions of prohibited or higher-risk activities and align them with applicable law, card network rules, and internal risk appetite, evaluate how exceptions are handled and escalated.

If your organization is reassessing its approach to debanking, account terminations, or risk-based access decisions, our team at Taft can help evaluate existing frameworks, update policy language, and align practices with evolving federal expectations.

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