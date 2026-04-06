FSR Brief EP11: Breach Of Principle 1 – Banque Havilland Vicariously Liable For Senior Employees' Lack Of Integrity (Podcast)

On 3 February 2026, the Upper Tribunal handed down its judgment finding, among other things, that Banque Havilland had breached Principle 1 of the FCA's Principles for Businesses (the requirement to conduct business with integrity), on the basis that the firm was vicariously liable for the actions of its senior employees. In Episode 11 of the FSR Brief, Jon Ford, Kate Meakin and Izzy Salzedo discuss the Upper Tribunal's exploration of vicarious liability and agency law as a novel route to establishing a breach of Principle 1, and consider questions of liability and attribution from both a corporate crime and financial services regulatory perspective. The discussion also touches on the Upper Tribunal's more generous approach to penalty and mitigation when compared with the FCA's decision.

For further background read our blog post.

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