2025 HMDA Modified Loan Application Register Data Published

The CFPB has announced that Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Modified Loan Application Register (LAR) data for 2025 are now available on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s (FFIEC)...

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The CFPB has announced that Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Modified Loan Application Register (LAR) data for 2025 are now available on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s (FFIEC) HMDA Platform for about 4,768 HMDA filers.

The data published contains loan-level information filed by financial institutions and is modified to protect consumer privacy.

For increased access to the public, the annual loan-level LAR data for each HMDA filer are available online. In the past, users could only obtain LAR data by making requests to specific institutions for their annual data.

To allow for easier public access to all LAR data, the CFPB’s 2015 HMDA rule made the data for each HMDA filer available electronically on the FFIEC’s HMDA Platform.

Also, in addition to institution-specific modified LAR files, users can download one combined file that contains all institutions’ modified LAR data.

HMDA data users may find the CFPB’s Beginner’s Guide to Accessing and Using HMDA Data useful for background on HMDA and tech tips for understanding and analyzing the data.

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