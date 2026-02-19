ARTICLE
19 February 2026

National Credit Union Takes First Step To Implement GENIUS Act

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
On February 12, 2026, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) published a proposed rule (the Proposed Rule) pursuant to the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act or GENIUS).
United States Finance and Banking
Benjamin Saul and Nathaniel Sans
Benjamin Saul’s articles from Steptoe LLP are most popular:
  • in United States
Steptoe LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

On February 12, 2026, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) published a proposed rule (the Proposed Rule) pursuant to the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act or GENIUS). GENIUS authorizes the NCUA to license, regulate, and supervise permitted payment stablecoin issuers (PPSIs) that are subsidiaries of federally insured credit unions (FICUs), and requires that the NCUA issue implementing regulations by July 18, 2026.

In the Proposed Rule, the NCUA details an application process for potential PPSIs to submit required applications for licensure with their parent companies. NCUA invites comment on issues such as the threshold of ownership shares at which a FICU may be considered a parent company or principal shareholder of an applicant, thereby obliging the FICU to participate in the licensing process. Other topics considered in the Proposed Rule include the approach that the NCUA and other PPSI regulators should take to PPSIs that may be subsidiaries of multiple types of insured depository institutions, and whether the NCUA should provide conditional approval of applications.

This is an early but important step in the GENIUS implementation process. Comments on the proposed rule are due by April 13, 2026; firms contemplating a PPSI application should pay close attention to the development of the application process, which will help ensure that they have a complete understanding of the regulators' approach to licensing these new entities. Steptoe's Financial Innovation & Regulation group is ready to assist if you are interested in providing input to this rulemaking process or have any other questions about GENIUS implementation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Benjamin Saul
Benjamin Saul
Photo of Nathaniel Sans
Nathaniel Sans
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More