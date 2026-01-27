CFPB Receives Funding For Continued Operations

The CFPBhas received the funding it requested from the Federal Reserve,according to a January 15 letter submitted bytheJusticeDepartment to the court in the lawsuit filedagainstthe CFPBby the National Treasury Employees Union.

On January 9, CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought notifiedJudge Amy Berman Jackson that, inresponseto her December 30, 2025opinioninNational Treasury Employees Union v. CFPB(DDC), he had requested $145 Million from the Federal Reserve Board to operate the CFPB from January through March of this year.

When he requested the funds,Voughtmade it clear that hemadethe requestdespite his disagreement with Judge Jackson's opinion. We don't know how the CFPB will deploy the funds it has received.

Earlier this year, Jackson issued an injunction prohibiting the Administration from firing more than 1,400 employeesand taking certainother actionsat the CFPB. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia dissolved the injunctionbutwithheld its mandate in the case. However, when the DC Court of Appeals granted the Union's request for a rehearingenbanc, the rulingof the three-judge panelwas vacated. Judge Berman's injunctionblocking the firingsremains ineffect.The lawsuit is in the process of being briefed before the Court of Appeals.

