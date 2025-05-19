Navigating State AG Investigations: A Playbook For Financial Services Companies (Podcast)

self

Today's podcast show is a repurposed webinar that we produced on April 22nd, titled "Navigating State AG Investigations: A Playbook For Financial Services Companies." State Attorneys General (AG) investigations can present significant challenges for businesses and legal practitioners. We offer a detailed dive into effective strategies and practical tips drawn from our State AG Investigation Playbook. Our speakers, Mike Kilgarriff, Joseph Schuster, and Jenny Perkins from our Consumer Financial Services Group, Adrian King, Jr. from our Government Affairs and Public Policy Group, and Hank Hockeimer from our White Collar Defense and Investigations Group, will guide you through the key aspects of handling these investigations, from initial inquiry to resolution.

Key topics include:

Understanding the scope and authority of State AGs

Compliance Readiness: Preparing for State AG scrutiny Before it Starts

Best practices for responding to State AG inquiries

Coordination with federal regulators

Strategies for negotiating settlements and resolutions

Managing public relations and media during an investigation

Case studies illustrating successful outcomes

Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel and Former Practice Group Leader for 25 years, of the Consumer Financial Services Group hosts the podcast show.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

