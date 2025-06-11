Navigating The Storm: 5 Key Lessons For Successful Restructuring Initiatives

As a seasoned professional with experience leading restructuring and turnaround efforts, I've often been asked to share my insights on what works and what doesn't. Based on my experiences, below are five essential lessons that every executive team should know when embarking on a transformation journey.

1. Seize the Crisis

As Winston Churchill once said, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." Change is hard, and people are reluctant to change until required. A compelling crisis can be a powerful catalyst for change, allowing organizations to break free from traditional thinking and adopt bold new strategies. To achieve this, it's essential to bring together a mix of fresh talent and experienced leaders who possess deep knowledge of the business. However, it's crucial to recognize that there's a fine line between pushing boundaries and creating unsustainable change. I find it is better to have insiders (who will champion change) as well as outsiders (who can propose bold ideas) to effectuate bigger goals. Be prepared to take calculated risks, but also be willing to backtrack or adjust course if things don't work out as planned.

2. Develop a Strategic Plan from Day One - Then Expect To Change Course

Mike Tyson once said, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." A well-crafted restructuring plan is essential to success, but one must know that plans change quickly. It's vital to involve the leadership team in the planning process to ensure everyone is aligned and committed to the vision, but also so they buy into changing the plan for things that do not work. While it's impossible to please everyone, striving for buy-in from key stakeholders is critical to achieving speed and execution. A plan imposed by an outsider may work, but it's often an uphill battle and more likely to fail without buy-in from key stakeholders.

3. Communicate Effectively and Transparently

Restructuring during a crisis is stressful for everyone involved. To mitigate this, it's essential to over-communicate with the entire organization about:

why there is a need for change (specifically stating the reason, if it can be disclosed, such as the business being unprofitable or a key customer leaving),

what changes will occur, and

how employees will be impacted.

Research shows that people often need to hear information multiple times before it sinks in, so be prepared to repeat your message and be consistent with the same message.

4. Take Decisive, Early Action

To demonstrate a commitment to change, it's crucial to take bold, early steps that may include parting ways with senior leaders who resist the transformation. This may be uncomfortable, but it's necessary to drive home the message that change is non-negotiable. Tone at the top matters, especially during a crisis.

5. Address Resistance Head-On

Everyone is "for" change, until it affects them personally. When faced with resistance, leaders must remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to the transformation. This may require difficult conversations and tough decisions, but it's essential to have the support of the Board and CEO to drive the necessary changes. Remember, resistance is a natural part of the change process, but it cannot be allowed to derail the transformation.

By embracing these five key lessons, executive teams can navigate the challenges of restructuring and transformation, emerging stronger and more resilient on the other side.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.