Inaugural "FinAccelerate Europe Empowered By Jones Day" Announced

A new European component to "FinAccelerate Empowered by Jones Day" will take place June 3-4, 2025, in the Firm's Paris Office.

FinAccelerate is an accelerator program that supports innovative fintech companies with legal know-how, while also connecting selectees with leading financial institutions, investors, and potential joint venture partners to accelerate their businesses.

The new European component of the program will allow FinAccelerate cohort members to showcase their progress and achievements, and a limited number of selected new applicants to present their companies' visions, to a curated audience of investors, industry leaders, and potential partners. In addition, various thought leaders and influencers will share insights for the attending cohort companies.

"Jones Day's ongoing efforts for its clients underscore its dedication to offering a global cutting-edge platform where companies can access legal support and foster advantageous business connections with investors and key figures in the fintech industry internationally," said Abradat Kamalpour, a partner in the Financial Markets Practice who is leading the initiative.

"We have seen a multitude of innovative companies achieve significant benefits through their involvement in the program," added Jay Tambe, Practice Leader for the Firm's Financial Markets Practice. "The fintech landscape in Europe is thriving, and we are thrilled to have the chance to capitalize on the market's potential by empowering visionary companies and helping them advance to the next stage of success. And as the new regulatory environment in the United States provides a more supportive framework that encourages growth for innovators, this will be a valuable program for all participants."

The European component of FinAccelerate will take place over two days and is structured as follows:

Day 1 (June 3): Demo Day. Thought leaders are invited to speak and the fintech cohort are given an opportunity to present their companies to an audience of invited institutions, VCs, and investors;

Day 2 (June 4): Interconnection Day. Meetings and innovation panel: Connect and meet up with influencers and other cohort members hosted at Jones Day offices in a relaxed environment; and

Ongoing Engagement. Ongoing engagement with a strong ecosystem of leading advisors, potential investors, and partners.

Fintech companies interested in the FinAccelerate program and the related European event can find more information here.

