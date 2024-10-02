With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

Buchanan welcomed members of FTI Consulting's Blockchain & Digital Assets Practice for a CLE presentation. FTI Consulting's Blockchain & Digital Assets team provided specialized services for legal matters within the digital assets ecosystem. Their experts handle everything from high-stakes litigation to providing advisory services for Web3 innovation. They are well-versed in regulatory compliance, technology-centered due diligence, and the development of customized blockchain solutions for our enterprise clients.

During this program, the FTI team discussed example engagements and offered insights into navigating the changing landscape of blockchain and digital assets. This included detailing how they partner with legal teams on investigations, digital asset valuations, asset attribution, due diligence for decentralized investments and advise on Web3 programs (NFTs, Provenance Tracking, Loyalty Programs and others).

View the recording here or below.

