BIS Seeks Significant Funding Increase For FY 2027 Impacting Export Controls Enforcement And Section 232 Tariffs

The Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) submitted a budget request to Congress for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27), seeking a nearly 92% increase in funding over the prior fiscal year. This budget request signals the desire of the Department of Commerce to substantially expand its enforcement capabilities and likely expand the scope of existing Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs.

In the budget request submitted to Congress, BIS is requesting $450 million, up from $235 million (from FY 2026), and the addition of 1,077 full-time employee positions, including:

290 additional export enforcement agents;

57 new staff dedicated to enforcement leads and prosecution;

38 specialized engineers for export license determinations and technical testimony; and

40 export control officers abroad to strengthen end-use monitoring and disrupt illicit technology transfers at their source.

BIS characterized the significant increase to its budget as a “structural overhaul” designed to empower agents to act more swiftly and precisely, detect violations earlier in the supply chain, and dismantle illicit procurement networks before they threaten national security. The agency anticipates these enhancements will lead to an increase in major enforcement cases, with investigations becoming more proactive and penalties more severe, thereby strengthening deterrence.

Additionally, BIS is seeking $20 million and 40 new full-time employee positions to support the expansion of Commerce’s Section 232 investigations. The agency has already imposed Section 232 tariffs on a wide range of products, including steel, aluminum, automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, and is now focused on expanding to sectors such as robotics, drones and the power grid, while actively considering other industries as well. In 2025, BIS launched investigations into various industries, including aircraft, polysilicon, wind turbines, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, robotics and industrial machinery. Although no Section 232-related executive orders have been issued by President Trump in these industries, Buchanan expects that one or more of these industries will see new Section 232 executive orders in the next year.

If BIS’s budget increase is ratified by Congress, industry members should prepare for more rigorous enforcement of U.S. export controls and potential expansions of tariff applications.