Bob Brewer, Braumiller Law And Victoria Holmes Of The Dispatch Discuss The Strait Of Hormuz (Video)

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Bob Brewer, Braumiller Law Group is joined by Victoria Holmes of the Dispatch to cover an update on the Strait of Hormuz and trade volatility.

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