Torres Trade Trump Table

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump’s administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies

Torres Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters. We have extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Defense Security Service (DSS), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and others.

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Last Updated: Jun 17, 2026



Summary:



The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump’s administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.



The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an “America First” economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration’s approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

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