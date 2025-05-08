UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of April 28, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On May 1, 2025, the UK Government amended the entry for Albert Kashafovich Shigabutdinov on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_010525__1_.pdf).

On May 1, 2025, the UK Government amended the entry for Albert Kashafovich Shigabutdinov on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_010525__1_.pdf). UK Government issues factsheet summarising support to Ukraine: On 30 April 2025, the UK Government issued a factsheet summarising UK Support to Ukraine. Among other things, the factsheet summarises support in the areas of Diplomacy, Military, Energy and Sanctions. The factsheet highlights that more than 2,300 individuals and entities have been sanctioned, including more than 2,100 since full-scale invasion. (UK_support_to_Ukraine_factsheet.pdf.pdf).

On 30 April 2025, the UK Government issued a factsheet summarising UK Support to Ukraine. Among other things, the factsheet summarises support in the areas of Diplomacy, Military, Energy and Sanctions. The factsheet highlights that more than 2,300 individuals and entities have been sanctioned, including more than 2,100 since full-scale invasion. (UK_support_to_Ukraine_factsheet.pdf.pdf). UK Government issues statement at the UN Security Council: On April 29, 2025, Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa and the UN issued a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. The statement urges Russia to commit to a ceasefire, and reiterates the United Kingdom's commitment to stand by Ukraine. (Putin's latest announcement for a temporary ceasefire rings hollow while Russia's brutality continues: UK statement at the UN Security Council - GOV.UK).

On April 29, 2025, Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa and the UN issued a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. The statement urges Russia to commit to a ceasefire, and reiterates the United Kingdom's commitment to stand by Ukraine. (Putin's latest announcement for a temporary ceasefire rings hollow while Russia's brutality continues: UK statement at the UN Security Council - GOV.UK). OFSI issues General Licence relating to the transfer of assets and liabilities between Credit Suisse and UBS: On April 28 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/6135848 which authorises a person to carry out activities that are required to enable and that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the transfer of assets and liabilities as part of the integration of Credit Suisse Group AG into UBS Group AG, subject to certain terms and conditions.The licence takes effect from April 28, 2025, and expires on April 26, 2030. (INT.2025.6135848_GL.pdf; INT.2025.6135848_PN.pdf).

On April 28 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/6135848 which authorises a person to carry out activities that are required to enable and that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the transfer of assets and liabilities as part of the integration of Credit Suisse Group AG into UBS Group AG, subject to certain terms and conditions.The licence takes effect from April 28, 2025, and expires on April 26, 2030. (INT.2025.6135848_GL.pdf; INT.2025.6135848_PN.pdf). OFSI issues new legal services General Licence : On April 28, 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/6160920, which authorises certain payments relating to the provision of legal services to or on behalf of designated persons, subject to certain terms and conditions. The new general licence replaces the previous general licences relating to legal services, which have now expired. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/680f5a735072e9b7db83ccf7/INT.2025.6160920_GL.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/680f5a8f11d566056bcae92f/INT.2025.6160920_PN.pdf).

: On April 28, 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/6160920, which authorises certain payments relating to the provision of legal services to or on behalf of designated persons, subject to certain terms and conditions. The new general licence replaces the previous general licences relating to legal services, which have now expired. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/680f5a735072e9b7db83ccf7/INT.2025.6160920_GL.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/680f5a8f11d566056bcae92f/INT.2025.6160920_PN.pdf). OFSI amends General Licence relating to membership fees for International Organisations : On April 28 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/5855272, which authorises International Organisations to receive certain payments transferred from an account held with Gazprombank.In particular, the general licence was added to include the International Maritime Organization. The licence expires on February 20, 2030. (GL_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf; PN_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf).

: On April 28 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/5855272, which authorises International Organisations to receive certain payments transferred from an account held with Gazprombank.In particular, the general licence was added to include the International Maritime Organization. The licence expires on February 20, 2030. (GL_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf; PN_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf). UK Government publishes Notice to Exporters summarising new trade sanctions introduced against Russia: On April 24, 2025, the UK Government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/11 describing new trade sanctions imposed against Russia under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Amendment) Regulations 2025. The new measures prohibit the export, supply and delivery, and making available to, or for use in Rissua, new items, including certain chemicals, electronics, machinery, plastics and metals. The Notice to Exporters was updated on April 29, 2025. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202511-further-sanctions-against-russia-introduced-in-april-2025/nte-202511-further-sanctions-against-russia-introduced-in-april-2025).

Syria Sanctions

UK Government issues Notice to Exporters advising on the removal of certain export restrictions relating to Syria: On April 29, 2025, the UK Government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/12which advises on the removal of some export restrictions to Syria and the subsequent revocation of general trade licence for Syria sanctions - earthquake relief efforts in Syria. Among other things, the export sanctions which have been removed include the prohibitions relating to the export, supply, delivery, making available and transfer of aviation fuel and aviation fuel additives, goods and technology relating to crude oil and natural gas. The restrictions have been removed through The Syria (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, which entered into force on April 25, 2025. (NTE 2025/12: amendments to the Syria sanctions and revocation of general trade licence for Syria sanctions - earthquake relief efforts in Syria - GOV.UK).

Other Sanctions

UK Government issues Notice to Exporters giving advanced notice of updates to the UK strategic export control list: On May 2, 2025, the UK Government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/13 giving advanced notice of upcoming changes to the UK strategic export control list. The notice states that the Export Control (Amendment) Regulations 2025 will come into force on May 20, 2025, and will amend the Export Control Order 2008 ("2008 Order") and assimilated Council Regulation (EC) No 428/2009 ("assimilated Dual-Use Regulation"). These regulations will update the fines which may be imposed for certain export control offences, and will update the list of items in Schedules 2 and 3 of the 2008 Order and Annex I of the assimilated Dual-Use regulation. (NTE 2025/13: the export control (amendment) regulations 2025 - GOV.UK).

