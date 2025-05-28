ARTICLE
28 May 2025

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 19, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world.
If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

Israel Sanctions

  • Joint statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank: On May 20, 2025, the UK, France, and Canada warned Israel that they will take "concrete actions" if it continues with what they describe as an "egregious" expansion of military operations in Gaza. Sir Keir Starmer, alongside the leaders of France and Canada, urged the Israeli government to "halt its military operations" and to "immediately permit humanitarian aid into Gaza". (Joint statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank - GOV.UK).

ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida

Human rights sanctions

Other Sanctions

  • UK amends whistleblowing legislation to strengthen implementation and enforcement of UK sanctions: On May 21, 2025, the Public Interest Disclosure (Prescribed Persons) (Amendment) Order 2025 was laid before Parliament. This Order, which entered into force on June 26, will amend whistleblowing legislation to strengthen the implementation and enforcement of UK sanctions. In particular, the Order prescribes additional matters, including UK sanctions violations, that may be disclosed to: the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Secretary of State for Transport, and HM Treasury. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/604/article/2/made; https://www.gov.uk/whistleblowing?).
  • UK Home Secretary announces plan to introduce new powers to proscribe organisations for state threats: On May 19, 2025, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, announced new powers to address threats from hostile states after three Iranian nationals were charged with spying. The Home Office will introduce legislation allowing the UK to proscribe state-based groups like Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and create related criminal offences. These measures, recommended by terror watchdog Jonathan Hall KC, will be tougher than current laws and specifically target state actors rather than terrorist organisations. The changes aim to strengthen the UK's ability to disrupt and prosecute foreign intelligence operations and those supporting or promoting such entities. (National security update - GOV.UK; https://terrorismlegislationreviewer.independent.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/19.5.25-State-Threat-and-Terrorism-report-1.pdf).
  • OFSI investigating 39 potential UK sanctions violations by law firms: On May 16, 2025, it was reported that OFSI is conducting 39 active investigations into law firms suspected of violating UK sanctions, based on information obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. Data obtained by GIR reveals that OFSI has initiated 123 investigations into law firms since 2021, but only issued a monetary penalty against one. (https://globalinvestigationsreview.com/just-sanctions/article/uk-investigating-dozens-of-law-firms-sanctions-breaches).

