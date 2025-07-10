US China Trade Monthly - July 2025

As global economic and geopolitical environments enter a new era, companies need to continuously develop and adjust their global business strategies to secure and further expand business opportunities in all markets, while minimizing political and legal risks by remaining compliant with laws and regulations. To assist you with that task, Mayer Brown's US-China Trade Monthly provides news and insights related to the latest US developments impacting the US-China bilateral trade relationship.

In this July 2025 issue, we will discuss: (1) the Trump Administration's increase on Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum; (2) US Commerce's announcement of new export compliance expectations related to AI; and (3) the current status of IEEPA tariffs.

Trump Administration Increases Section 232 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum, Establishes Inclusion Process

The Trump Administration recently took two major steps as to tariffs on steel and aluminum and their derivative products. Read More

US Commerce Department Announces New Export Compliance Expectations Related to Artificial Intelligence

On May 13, 2025, the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") unveiled heightened global due diligence requirements for companies using, granting access to, and trading in semiconductors used in artificial intelligence (AI). Read More

IEEPA Tariffs at a Crossroads: Courts Intervene, What Comes Next?

Last week, two different district courts found that President Donald Trump did not have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") to impose sweeping tariffs. Read More

